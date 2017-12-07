There will be a place to drop cans off again for charity in Clear Lake once again

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — People in Clear Lake will have an opportunity once again to drop off their cans and bottles to help a local cause, but it’s possibly only a temporary option.

The Clear Lake City Council approved a request this week from the Clear Lake CARES Post-Prom Committee to place a recycling bin in the parking lot south of Randy’s Neighborhood Market on 1st Avenue South. It previously had been operated by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce and One Vision, with the proceeds being split between One Vision and the Chamber’s fireworks fund. The Chamber announced earlier this fall they were ending the long-standing program due to the shift in services One Vision provides.

Mayor Nelson Crabb says the group hopes to raise funds for after-prom activities at the high school. He says one of the leaders of the committee seemed to have things well organized, promising to watch it on a daily basis to make sure cans were placed in the bin instead of outside of the receptacle.

The post-prom committee will have the bin available from December 8 to March 15. Members of the council hope someone else will step up after March 15th to continue operating the can site. Councilman Mike Callanan says he hopes someone steps up in the spring to allow the community to keep the bin. He says, “It’s great for the four months that it’s going to be there, but I think the community is going to be disappointed yet again when it disappears. It’d be great if they could conger up some other school-related group that wanted to move it forward on a permanent basis for the whole year.”

Councilman Tony Nelson hopes another school organization might step up and help. He says it’s a great tool for any group. “This Sunday I had four individual students from the school for fundraising come to my door, and I bought every time. This is a really easy way to collect money. I don’t know how we get someone signed up for the can thing to do this, but it would be a great opportunity for any non-profit organization, whether it’s kids or any other group, to do this.”

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tim Coffey says so far they’ve unsuccessfully tried to find other partners to continue the recycling program, but would be willing to resurrect it if they found the right reliable partners. The Chamber received about $17-thousand from the program in 2016.