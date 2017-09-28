“The Mad Hatter”, originator of “Winter Dance Party”, dead after accident

Bob Fisher

BURLINGTON — A legendary Iowa radio personality who was the brainchild behind the “Winter Dance Party” in Clear Lake has died following an accident in west-central Illinois near Burlington Iowa.

79-year-old Darryl Hensley, known by the radio name “The Mad Hatter”, was killed late Wednesday afternoon while participating in a Bike Burlington Dinner Ride while just across the Mississippi River in Henderson County Illinois. Authorities say he allegedly turned in front of a car driven by 57-year-old Shawn Dunne.

Hensley built radio station KZEV in Clear Lake in the late 1970s, and proposed to hold the first “Buddy Holly Tribute” concert in February 1979 on the 20th anniversary of the death of Holly, Ritchie Valens, and “The Big Bopper” J. P. Richardson. That event has evolved over the last four decades into the current “Winter Dance Party” that’s held at the Surf Ballroom every winter.

After leaving Clear Lake, Hensley went on to build and work at radio stations in Minnesota and in Burlington, where he was still working as an account executive for the company that now owns the radio station he built.

(Photos courtesy Surf Ballroom & Museum)