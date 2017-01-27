  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

The ‘Fry, Moore, Bacon’ Resolution passes Iowa House

January 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Three lawmakers with a unique combination of names led an effort in the Iowa House to recognize the “economic importance” of Iowa’s pork industry. The Iowa House passed the resolution to coincide with the annual Iowa Pork Congress, which wrapped up Thursday. Representatives Joel Fry of Osceola, Tom Moore of Griswold and Rob Bacon of Slater read the resolution aloud, then the house speaker summed things up: “House Resolution 3: Fry, Moore, Bacon. All those in favor say aye. All those opposed say no.” There were no naysayers, but a few pun-lovers took note. Perhaps house members named “Best” and “Salmon” and “Fisher” who could collaborate on a statement in the future.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company