The ‘Fry, Moore, Bacon’ Resolution passes Iowa House

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Three lawmakers with a unique combination of names led an effort in the Iowa House to recognize the “economic importance” of Iowa’s pork industry. The Iowa House passed the resolution to coincide with the annual Iowa Pork Congress, which wrapped up Thursday. Representatives Joel Fry of Osceola, Tom Moore of Griswold and Rob Bacon of Slater read the resolution aloud, then the house speaker summed things up: “House Resolution 3: Fry, Moore, Bacon. All those in favor say aye. All those opposed say no.” There were no naysayers, but a few pun-lovers took note. Perhaps house members named “Best” and “Salmon” and “Fisher” who could collaborate on a statement in the future.