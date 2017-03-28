  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Texting and driving bill ready for House consideration

March 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A House panel has approved a bill that would toughen Iowa’s regulations for texting and driving. A subcommittee of the House Transportation Committee unanimously agreed Monday to support the legislation. It’s now eligible for a full committee vote. The bill would allow a law enforcement officer to pull over a driver specifically for texting. It’s a secondary offense under current law, meaning an officer must have another reason to initiate a traffic stop. The law now prohibits drivers operating a vehicle from using a cellphone or other hand-held electronic communication device to write, send or read a text message. The bill would expand those rules to include use of social media, games and internet sites. The Senate passed the bill 43-6 this month, an indication of bipartisan support.

