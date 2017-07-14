  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Testimony from witness describes Mason City double homicide

July 14, 2017   Bob Fisher

FORT DODGE — Jurors in the Peter Veal double murder trial on Thursday heard from an alleged witness whose cousin was one of the two people who died in Mason City in November.

Veal is accused of shooting Melinda Kavars and stabbing Caleb Christensen 25 times in a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire Avenue on November 17th.

Ron Willis was the cousin of Kavars and says he saw Veal shoot Kavars in the neck. He says after the gun jammed, Veal struck him on the head with the pistol. Willis fled the house and called 9-1-1.

The trial continues today in Fort Dodge. The trial was moved from Cerro Gordo County to Webster County due to pre-trial publicity.

