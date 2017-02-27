  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Ten Iowa Department for the Blind employees laid off

February 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Ten Iowa Department for the Blind employees have been laid off to provide more money to a program that would focus on job training for teenagers. The layoffs occurred Thursday. Eight of those who lost their jobs worked in the library, helping the blind access books.  Department director Emily Wharton says new federal requirements mean the department must spend more of its budget on job training. Wharton says the agency is required to spend 15 percent of the money it gets on services for teenagers and young adults to help them become employed and successful. Books, she said, can be accessed through audio and digital Braille.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company