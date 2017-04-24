Teen dead in Winnebago County ATV accident

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — One person is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident near Forest City on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says an ATV being operated by a teen went into a ditch on 130th Street south of County Road A-42 about 6 o’clock Sunday evening. No other information, including the victim’s name, is being released at this time pending the notification of relatives. It’s the second fatal incident in just over two weeks in Winnebago County involving a child on such a vehicle. 11-year-old Carter Trunkhill of Woden was killed in a Utility Task Vehicle rollover west of Forest City and north of Crystal Lake on April 8th.