Talking To Your Kids About a Tragedy

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY- When tragedy strikes, people deal with it in different ways. Figuring out how to explain a tragedy to your children can be a tall task as a parent. Nick Kmoch, Ministry and Operations Director with North Iowa Youth For Christ in Mason City, says that it can be as easy as simply listening.

Kmoch says that helping young children process tragedy is especially important because they may not fully understand things like death.

When it comes to high school aged kids, Kmoch says it’s about helping them process the situation.

Kmoch also says that there really is no timeline when it comes to the process of grieving. However, if a parent sees a child grieving for an extended period of time, they may want to seek additional help.

Many kids and adults came to North Iowa Youth For Christ yesterday (Monday) to grieve and Kmoch says they provided an ear to listen and a safe place to visit.

Kmoch says that Youth For Christ is available and open for anyone who needs to talk about yesterday’s events or any other events of this nature.