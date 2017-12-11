Swaledale man dies in Cerro Gordo County accident

Bob Fisher

SWALEDALE — A Swaledale man is dead after an accident south of Swaledale on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the accident happened on Jonquil Avenue north of 130th Street in Cerro Gordo County. The Iowa State Patrol says a northbound vehicle went off the road to the right, went into the ditch and rolled multiple times, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

42-year-old Troy Smeby was killed due to the accident. The State Patrol says Smeby was not wearing a seat belt at the time.