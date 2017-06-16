  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

SUV slams into convenience store, nobody injured

June 16, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Police say nobody was hurt when an SUV slammed into a convenience store earlier this morning.

The Mason City Police Department says they were called to the Yesway at 418 South Federal shortly before 6:30 this morning. 62-year-old Diana Cameron told officers that she struck the building after accidentally hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The accident caused about $35-thousand in damage to the building, closing the store for a period of time this morning while repairs were being made. Police say no charges will be filed since the accident happened on private property.

