SUV slams into convenience store, nobody injured

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Police say nobody was hurt when an SUV slammed into a convenience store earlier this morning.

The Mason City Police Department says they were called to the Yesway at 418 South Federal shortly before 6:30 this morning. 62-year-old Diana Cameron told officers that she struck the building after accidentally hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The accident caused about $35-thousand in damage to the building, closing the store for a period of time this morning while repairs were being made. Police say no charges will be filed since the accident happened on private property.