  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

SUV hit by train near Nora Springs, two dead

December 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

NORA SPRINGS — Two people are dead after their sport utility vehicle collided with a train in rural Nora Springs.

The Iowa State Patrol says the vehicle was northbound on Zinnia Avenue, which is the Cerro Gordo and Floyd County line, when it was struck on its front passenger side by a westbound Canadian Pacific engine shortly before noon on Friday.

66-year-old James Blazier and 66-year-old Dixie Blazier, both of Harvard, Illinois, died in the crash. A third occupant of the SUV, 55-year-old Glenda Mundis, also of Harvard, Illinois, was airlifted to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City for treatment and was later released on Saturday.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company