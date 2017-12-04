SUV hit by train near Nora Springs, two dead

Bob Fisher

NORA SPRINGS — Two people are dead after their sport utility vehicle collided with a train in rural Nora Springs.

The Iowa State Patrol says the vehicle was northbound on Zinnia Avenue, which is the Cerro Gordo and Floyd County line, when it was struck on its front passenger side by a westbound Canadian Pacific engine shortly before noon on Friday.

66-year-old James Blazier and 66-year-old Dixie Blazier, both of Harvard, Illinois, died in the crash. A third occupant of the SUV, 55-year-old Glenda Mundis, also of Harvard, Illinois, was airlifted to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City for treatment and was later released on Saturday.