Suspended sentence, probation for Ventura woman accused of stealing from charity

Bob Fisher

VENTURA — A Ventura woman accused of stealing money from a local breast cancer charity group has been given a suspended sentence. 51-year-old Leanne Hicks was originally charged with ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft after she was accused of stealing $3486 from the charity called “Buddies for Boobies” during the 19 months she served as president. Authorities accused Hicks of writing herself $2596 in checks for cash from the group’s checking account and took $890 from a 2015 fundraiser. Officers investigated in February at the request of the group’s treasurer. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Hicks in November entered an Alford plea to the second-degree theft charge in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with the ongoing criminal conduct charge being dismissed. An Alford plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors can likely prove the charge. Judge Karen Salic on Monday sentenced Hicks to a five-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on five years probation. She was also ordered to pay $3486 in restitution to the charity group.