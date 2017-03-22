Suspended sentence for Osage woman who took mother’s money for gambling

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — It’s a suspended jail sentence for an Osage woman accused of gambling away her mother’s money at a local casino. 58-year-old Marilyn Spartz was originally charged with second-degree theft after being accused of gambling with her mother’s money from July to December at the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood. The theft was discovered when Spartz’s mother’s health insurance company declined to pay her medical bills from a recent hospitalization after the woman’s health care plan had been cancelled because there wasn’t enough money in her checking account to pay for the insurance. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Spartz pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a reduced charge of third-degree theft. District Judge DeDra Schroeder sentenced Spartz to a 30-day jail sentence, which was suspended, and placed her on one year probation. If Spartz would have been convicted of second-degree theft, she would have faced up to five years in prison.