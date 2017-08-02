Suspended prison sentence for Mason City woman accused of stealing money from Clear Lake dealership

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — It’s a suspended prison sentence for the Mason City woman accused of stealing more than $32-thousand from a Clear Lake auto dealership.

43-year-old Amy Monahan was arrested on felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and forgery after a seven-month investigation into reports of misconduct while she was working as an office manager for Lake Chevrolet from 2013 to 2016. Investigators had determined Monahan misappropriated funds during a two-year period of her employment. Monahan entered a written plea of guilty in March to first-degree theft.

District Judge Rustin Davenport this week sentenced her to ten years in prison, with that sentence being suspended, and placed her on three to five years probation. She was also ordered to pay over $32-thousand-500 in restitution to the dealership.