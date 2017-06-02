Supreme Court calls for a replay in lawsuit over foul ball

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court has ordered a replay of a case involving a high school baseball player hit by a foul ball.

Spencer Ludman was playing baseball for Muscatine High School in a game at Davenport Assumption in 2011. He was struck in the head by a line-drive foul ball as he waited at the edge of the dugout. Ludman was in the hospital for 12 days and later had seizures. He filed a lawsuit against Davenport Assumption saying they were negligent in not providing the proper protection to players. The school argued there’s an inherent risk of being struck while playing baseball. A jury found the school was negligent.

The Iowa Supreme Court finds substantial evidence supports the jury verdict — but says the district court abused its discretion in not allowing the high school to present evidence of standards in the design of baseball fields. It also says the district court erred by not instructing the jury on the player’s failure to maintain a proper lookout.

The Supreme Court reversed the district court judgment and sent the case back to the district court for a new trial.

Oral arguments in this case were heard earlier this year during a special session of the Iowa Supreme Court held in Charles City.