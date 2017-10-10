Student in custody after threat to North Iowa Community School District

Bob Fisher

BUFFALO CENTER — A Buffalo Center-based school district says one person is in custody after a threat.

The North Iowa Community School District’s superintendent Cory Myer, in a message posted to the school district’s website, says a threatening message was posted on social media on Monday, and after a thorough investigation, a student was taken into police custody. Myer says the threat itself was deemed non-credible and a completely isolated incident.

Myer says school officials decided to have school remain in session on Monday and would continue in regular session today. Myer says if there are any additional questions, you can contact his office at 641-562-2525.