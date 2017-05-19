Storms damage Osage business

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — A lightning strike on Wednesday damaged an Osage area business that makes egg processing equipment for small and medium-sized egg producers. Firefighters were called to the National Poultry Equipment Company at about 3:00 AM. Neighbors reported hearing a large lightning strike about 90 minutes earlier. Officials believe lightning struck an internet line, found a path to the ground and hit a gas line, causing gas to burn near the company’s building. The burning gas then heated the walls and started the fire. A passerby phoned 9-1-1 and saw the gas burning. The manufacturing portion of the building was severely damaged while the office portion sustained some damage. Nobody was in the building at the time and no one was injured.