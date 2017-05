Storms cause one death in north-central Iowa

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Wednesday’s storms have caused at least one death in north-central Iowa along with creating a lot of damage:

== The National Weather Service says a semi overturned on State Highway 57 near Parkersburg in Butler County late yesterday afternoon, resulting in one fatality. No other details about that accident have been released at this time. Numerous tree limbs were down on roads, and a three foot diameter tree was down as well.

== Other storm reports from the National Weather Service:

0543 PM TSTM WND DMG 5 SSE DUMONT 42.69N 92.94W

05/17/2017 BUTLER IA TRAINED SPOTTER

60+ MPH WIND WITH FASCIA DAMAGE TO HOUSE.

LARGE TREES BENT OVER IN WIND.

0547 PM TSTM WND GST ALLISON 42.75N 92.80W

05/17/2017 E70 MPH BUTLER IA EMERGENCY MNGR

ESTIMATED 70+ MPH WINDS IN ALLISON. TREE

DAMAGE, EXTENT UNKNOWN.

0605 PM TSTM WND DMG CHARLES CITY 43.07N 92.67W

05/17/2017 FLOYD IA FIRE DEPT/RESCUE

MANY TREES AND POWER LINES DOWN THROUGHOUT

COUNTY MAKING MANY ROADS IMPASSABLE.

0606 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 SSE CHARLES CITY 43.04N 92.65W

05/17/2017 FLOYD IA TRAINED SPOTTER

2-3 INCH DIAMETER BRANCH ON POWER LINES.

0608 PM TSTM WND GST MARBLE ROCK 42.96N 92.87W

05/17/2017 M60 MPH FLOYD IA FIRE DEPT/RESCUE

0610 PM TSTM WND DMG CHARLES CITY 43.07N 92.68W

05/17/2017 FLOYD IA FIRE DEPT/RESCUE

NUMEROUS TREES BLOWN DOWN.

0615 PM TSTM WND GST COLWELL 43.16N 92.59W

05/17/2017 M70 MPH FLOYD IA PUBLIC

0620 PM TSTM WND GST 5 SE NEW HAVEN 43.23N 92.59W

05/17/2017 M68 MPH MITCHELL IA PUBLIC

0627 PM TSTM WND DMG OSAGE 43.28N 92.81W

05/17/2017 MITCHELL IA LAW ENFORCEMENT

TREES BLOWN DOWN.