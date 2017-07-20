Storms cause damage in north-central Iowa

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Numerous areas of north-central Iowa suffered storm damage yesterday afternoon due to high winds from severe thunderstorms. Multiple trees were downed across Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell and Floyd counties. There were overturned semis on Interstate 35 near Hanlontown. There was widespread tree damage reported in Osage after 70 to 80 mile per hour winds hit at 5 o’clock. No injuries were reported with the severe storms last night. You can find a full list of the storm-related reports by clicking here