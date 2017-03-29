Statewide tornado drill reminds people to know where to go if a tornado strikes (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A tornado drill was held today as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state of Iowa. Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Steve O’Neil says the drill is a good reminder for you and your family to know where to go in your home in the event of a tornado. He says the first place to go is below ground. “If you have a basement, that’s where you want to go. It used to be they’d tell you the southwest corner. There really is no corner or particular location, just get below ground. We do recommend staying away from the foundation walls in case there is a collapse of the structure above and it may pull that in. Someplace again below ground and under something sturdy, under the stairs, if possible, under a heavy table, or workbench.” O’Neil says today is a good day for businesses to go through their shelter plans. He says it’s a time where you should go through your plan with your employees on where the safe places are. “Schools do this throughout the year, businesses should do it too.” O’Neil says if you are traveling on the road, you’ll need to try to find shelter and not out-run the storm. He says if you can’t find shelter, find a space that is flat and open, and get yourself onto the ground, and make a small as profile as possible, covering yourself and staying away from your vehicle. “If you do go into a ditch, be careful. With tornadoes, severe rains can come, flash flooding of ditches can fill up fast.” He says don’t go under an overpass, saying that’s the worst place you can go.

O’Neil made his comments during today’s edition of the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. Click on the audio player below to listen.

Daily Severe Weather Awareness Week statements from the National Weather Service office in Des Moines:

= Monday — Severe Thunderstorms

= Tuesday — Warning Reception

= Wednesday — Tornadoes

= Thursday — Family Preparedness

= Friday — Flooding