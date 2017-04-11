Statement From Mason City Schools Following Monday’s Accident

Bob Fisher

On Monday, Mason City Schools Superintendent Michael Penca released a statement about the accident.

“All of us at the Mason City Community School District are saddened by the news of this morning’s tragic car accident involving current and former students of Mason City schools and our district. Upon learning of this information, additional counselors and support staff were called to the buildings to support students and staff, and they will continue to be available as needed in the days to come. The AEA 267 Crisis Response Team and community leaders are also assisting us in helping students, families and staff deal with this news. Please do not hesitate to let us know how we can be assistance to you and your family.” –Michael Penca, Superintendent

A vigil was held at the crash scene last night in Mason City. Memorials have also been placed at the scene of the accident as well.