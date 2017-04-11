  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Statement From Mason City Schools Following Monday’s Accident

April 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

On Monday, Mason City Schools Superintendent Michael Penca released a statement about the accident.

“All of us at the Mason City Community School District are saddened by the news of this morning’s tragic car accident involving current and former students of Mason City schools and our district. Upon learning of this information, additional counselors and support staff were called to the buildings to support students and staff, and they will continue to be available as needed in the days to come.  The AEA 267 Crisis Response Team and community leaders are also assisting us in helping students, families and staff deal with this news. Please do not hesitate to let us know how we can be assistance to you and your family.” –Michael Penca, Superintendent

A vigil was held at the crash scene last night in Mason City. Memorials have also been placed at the scene of the accident as well.

Posted in: Featured, Local News   Tags: , , , ,

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company