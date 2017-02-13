Statehouse hearing tonight on Iowa collective bargaining changes

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa legislature is poised to pass a bill this week that will dramatically eliminate items that teachers and government workers in Iowa may bargain for during union contract negotiations. House Speaker Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake suggests with Republicans holding a majority of seats in both the House and Senate now, this move should not be a surprise. “This is about doing the right thing for Iowans,” Upmeyer says. “This is something we’ve worked on for a number of years. We’ve had bills on this topic before.” Critics say state and local government workers will only be able to negotiate over base wages during future contract talks. Republican legislators who held forums in their districts this weekend were quizzed by large crowds upset about the bill. On Sunday afternoon, there was a large rally at the statehouse in support of teachers and other government workers. A public hearing on the bill is scheduled this (Monday) evening in a committee room at the statehouse.