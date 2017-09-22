  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

State Transportation Commission approves rail project between Clear Lake, Emory

September 22, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Transportation Commission approved grants and loans for three rail development projects at its meeting Tuesday, including one in Cerro Gordo County.

D-O-T spokeswoman Laura Hutzell says the rail project by Progressive Rail on the Iowa Traction Railway will bring freight service to Clear Lake. The project was awarded a loan of 655-thousand dollars. “It actually goes from Emory, Iowa to Clear Lake, Iowa. There’s a rail line up there that is doing some rehab. There’s a section of track that is currently being used to store empty cars and they are going to strengthen a couple of bridges on the rail line,” Hutzell says.

The idea is create a place to unload freight and get it moving along the track. “Open up some acreage west of Emory, Iowa that hopefully will be developed for some freight transloading and some industrial development there,” she says.

There are no promised jobs tied to the Clear Lake project. The other projects are located in Davenport and in Clayton.

