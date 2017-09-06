State says Osage started school too early this year

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — The Iowa Department of Education has reprimanded a north-central Iowa school district for starting school too early this year.

The Osage Community School District started classes on August 22nd, one day ahead of what state law mandates. Before the 2015-and-16 school year, districts could apply for a waiver from the state to start classes early, but a new state law took effect last year that prohibited school districts from starting early.

Since Osage broke the rule this year, the district will not be able to apply the first day of school toward the required 1080 hours of instruction for the year.

Osage school officials say the mistake will not impact the school calendar or change the date for the last day of school since the district built an extra 90 hours into this year’s calendar to compensate for potential snow days.