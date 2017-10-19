State officials to get update Friday on River City Renaissance project

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City officials will be in Des Moines tomorrow to provide an update to the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board about the city’s Iowa Reinvestment District project.

The board has pre-approved about $7 million in state funding to help leverage the $38 million project, with the city hoping that amount goes to near $10 million on final approval. With the changes of the hotel and Music Man Square components from the original project, state officials told Mason City that the project needed to be re-scored to make sure it still qualified for funding.

City Administrator Brent Trout says the IEDA staff had suspected that the re-scoring would show it is a better project. He says they liked the concept better. “We scored a 79 versus the 76 we had in the original application.”

Trout says the state was looking at the project closely and the re-scoring shows the positives of the project. He says, “Overall this is a better project. It increases tourism, which is one of the drivers of this program. It will also revitalize and reinvest in our downtown, which is part of the program’s mission as well. I think they determined that the targets that are set by us in this new proposal, the amended application, were more on par with what the intent of the program is.”

The city’s “River City Renaissance” project includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

