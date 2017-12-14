  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

State officials to decide on Mason City downtown project funding

December 14, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors meets Friday in Des Moines and will likely make a decision about Mason City’s application for support on a $39 million downtown redevelopment project.

The River City Renaissance project includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, a new ice arena and multi-purpose center in Southbridge Mall where the old JC Penney location is, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority had pre-approved $7 million in Iowa Reinvestment Act financing for the project, with Mason City leaders hoping to get up to an additional $3 million with the board’s final action tomorrow.

Last month, over 75-percent of Mason City voters approved two public measures to allow the project to move forward. Earlier this month, the City Council approved a development agreement with G8 Development to construct the hotel. G8 submitted a competitive bid after Gatehouse Mason City LLC made numerous changes in a proposed development agreement with the city, which in turn opened up a 30-day window of opportunity under Iowa Code which other proposals had to be considered.

The IEDA Board will meet at the department’s headquarters in downtown Des Moines starting at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning. We’ll have coverage of tomorrow’s meeting on this radio station as well as kglonews.com and the KGLO News Facebook and Twitter sites.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company