State officials to decide on Mason City downtown project funding

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors meets Friday in Des Moines and will likely make a decision about Mason City’s application for support on a $39 million downtown redevelopment project.

The River City Renaissance project includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, a new ice arena and multi-purpose center in Southbridge Mall where the old JC Penney location is, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority had pre-approved $7 million in Iowa Reinvestment Act financing for the project, with Mason City leaders hoping to get up to an additional $3 million with the board’s final action tomorrow.

Last month, over 75-percent of Mason City voters approved two public measures to allow the project to move forward. Earlier this month, the City Council approved a development agreement with G8 Development to construct the hotel. G8 submitted a competitive bid after Gatehouse Mason City LLC made numerous changes in a proposed development agreement with the city, which in turn opened up a 30-day window of opportunity under Iowa Code which other proposals had to be considered.

The IEDA Board will meet at the department’s headquarters in downtown Des Moines starting at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning. We’ll have coverage of tomorrow’s meeting on this radio station as well as kglonews.com and the KGLO News Facebook and Twitter sites.