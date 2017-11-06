State Historical Society seeks to honor all Iowans killed in WWI

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – State Historical Society of Iowa officials are seeking help in honoring more Iowans who lost their lives in the first World War.

In 1920, the state’s Department of History and Archives contacted families who lost relatives in the war and sought information and images of those killed. Many people responded, sending the department about 2,700 names and images of men and women who were killed in action, went missing or died of disease, wounds or accidents.

However, 3,576 Iowa residents are believed to have been killed while serving during the war, and the State Historical Society of Iowa is seeking additional names and photographs to add to the earlier information for a new display that will begin next Memorial Day weekend.

To learn how to contribute, go online to iowaculture.gov/honorroll.