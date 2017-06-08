State fire marshal continues to work on backlog of fireworks applications

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — There are currently a dozen retailers that can legally sell fireworks in the state of Iowa, though the state fire marshal says nearly 1,000 licenses could eventually be issued.

Fire Marshal Jeff Quigle says his staff worked over the weekend to start issuing licenses, which includes an on-site safety visit. “There are requirements as far as the product, the actual fireworks themselves, and how they’re arranged in the tent or structure. And then, we look for the basics; proper exiting, fire extinguisher, and then of course it has to be displayed and very clear that there’s no smoking permitted,” Quigle said.

This is the first year for fireworks sales in the state of Iowa. Retailers were supposed to be able to start selling bottle rockets and roman candles on June 1. But, since the bill was signed into law only last month, Quigle says it’s taken his office a bit of time to figure out the licensing process — which usually could take more than six months to create. “We really ramped up the rules process and the statue did allow us to have emergency rule making authority,” Quigle said.

There are two seasons for firework sales in Iowa. The first is June 1st through July 8th. The second is December 10th through January 3rd.