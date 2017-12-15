State economic development board questions Mason City leaders about downtown project (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

Listen back to raw audio of today’s meeting by clicking on this audio player

DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors heard from Mason City officials once again today about the $39 million River City Renaissance downtown redevelopment project. City officials last week were hoping the board would give final approval for the project to be part of the state’s Iowa Reinvestment Act program, but IEDA officials notified the city on Thursday afternoon the board would not consider final approval at today’s meeting because of concerns raised about the developer of the hotel portion of the project. G8 Development of San Diego won council approval for the hotel project after a bid-off against Gatehouse Capital LLC of Minnesota last month as part of an open bidding process that was mandatory under Iowa Code after Gatehouse had altered the original development agreement with the city. Board chairman Chris Murray showed his concern to city leaders about the continual change in the hotel developers. Murray questioned Mason City mayor Eric Bookmeyer about the status of the “Purchase of Sale Development Agreement” between the city and G8.

Murray questioned Bookmeyer about the commitment of financing the hotel project being solidified.

G8 Development currently has a lawsuit pending against the city of Mason City and the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which alleged a breach of contract with the city and accused Chamber executive director Robin Anderson of holding secret meetings with City Council members to encourage them to terminate their contract with G8 Development. G8 had stated in the competitive bidding process that the lawsuit would be dropped upon the council approving their development proposal. Murray questioned Steve Noto, who runs the Historic Park Inn Hotel and represented G8 at today’s meeting, about why the lawsuit had not been dropped.

Murray says before the board would consider approval of the project at it’s next meeting in January, he wants to see the requirements of being an Iowa Reinvestment Act project fulfilled.

The board voted to table the matter until January’s meeting. You can listen back to the entire audio of the Mason City portion of today’s meeting by heading to kglonews.com and the KGLO News Facebook and Twitter sites.

=== Mason City’s outgoing mayor says he’s disappointed that he will not be able to oversee the final steps of the process in getting the River City Renaissance project completed. Eric Bookmeyer spoke about the status of the project with KGLO News after the meeting.

Bookmeyer talked about board chairman Chris Murray’s concerns about G8 having not dropped the lawsuit against the city and the Chamber of Commerce.

Current councilman and mayor-elect Bill Schickel says the city will work through the issues addressed by the board with the goal of final approval at the board’s January meeting.

Schickel says the board had some valid questions for the city.

Schickel says he’ll look forward to helping guide the project as he takes over as mayor at the first of the year.

The City Council will meet on Thursday December 28th to give their final approval to the “Purchase of Sale Development Agreement” between the city and G8.