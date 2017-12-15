State board will not decide on approving Mason City downtown project today, cites concerns about hotel developer

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City officials were hoping today was the day the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors would give their final approval to the $39 million River City Renaissance downtown redevelopment project, but the state board has now notified city officials that will not happen because of concerns raised about the developer of the hotel portion of the project.

Development Services Director Steven Van Steenhuyse in a memo sent last Friday to supporters of the project stated that the IEDA board would consider approval of the project as part of the state’s Iowa Reinvestment Act program.

In a memo to the council issued late yesterday afternoon, Van Steenhuyse says they were informed that while the project remains on today’s agenda, the board will not take final action, as some board members have questions about the hotel developer, G8 Development of San Diego California, and want more information before coming to a final decision. Van Steenhuyse says IEDA staff thinks a final decision could come at the board’s January meeting, provided that all questions have been answered.

The council in late November approved a development agreement with G8 to construct the hotel. G8 submitted a competitive bid after Gatehouse Mason City LLC made numerous changes in a proposed development agreement with the city, which in turn opened up a 30-day window of opportunity under Iowa Code which other proposals had to be considered. G8 in the fall of 2016 had defaulted on a development agreement with the city to place a hotel as part of the project on the City Hall parking lot property.

The hotel is a key portion of the project, covering the private investment requirement of the Iowa Reinvestment Act application. The board had pre-approved $7 million in Reinvestment Act financing for the project. Mason City leaders are hoping that will increase to $10 million when the project is approved.

The IEDA Board meets at the department’s headquarters in downtown Des Moines starting at 9 o’clock this morning. We’ll have a full report on the Midday Report on AM-1300 KGLO at 12:06 this afternoon, as well as coverage at kglonews.com and the KGLO News Facebook and Twitter sites.