State board gets update on Mason City downtown project, hotel development agreement signed

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Mason City officials updated the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors this morning on the city’s River City Renaissance downtown project as part of the Iowa Reinvestment District program. The board originally pre-approved about $7 million in state assistance for the project, with the city hoping that amount goes to near $10 million on final approval. City Administrator Brent Trout says with development agreements now in place for the project, the city now has to wait for voter approval of components of the project before asking for the IEDA Board’s approval.

IEDA Board chair Chris Murray says the board is pleased with what Mason City has done to continue moving forward with the project.

Murray says the board is happy to hear about the community support for the plan and the board should be able to move forward with their part of the project after November’s vote.

Trout thanked the board for their patience with the project.

The city’s “River City Renaissance” project includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, a new ice arena and multi-purpose center in Southbridge Mall where the old JC Penney location is, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

You can listen back to the full presentation made by Mason City officials today to the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors by clicking on the left side of the audio player below

Prior to today’s meeting, City Administrator Brent Trout told KGLO News that a development agreement has been signed by the developer of the hotel and conference center as part of the River City Renaissance project. The City Council on Tuesday night approved setting a public hearing for their November 21st meeting to finalize the development agreement with Gatehouse Mason City LLC, which was slightly different than the plan approved by the council back in September. With those changes, state law required that the council hold a new public hearing about the plan. Trout says he’s not only pleased with having the development agreement signed, but as well with the IEDA Board’s response to their presentation today.

Trout says he’s been pleased to see a growing support for the project in the community.

Voters in Mason City on November 7th must approve two questions on the ballot. One is a lease agreement with Southbridge Mall regarding the ice arena, with the other being the issuance of up to $14 million in bonds to pay city expenses related to the hotel and Music Man Square project.