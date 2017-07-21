  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

STATE BASEBALL — Newman uses big inning to win 1A opener

July 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Evan Paulus tossed a two-hitter and his two-run homer to left center ignited a nine run fifth inning as second ranked Newman beat CAM (Anita) 10-2 in the Class 1A opener at the state high school baseball tournament.

CAM took advantage of two Newman throwing errors to score twice in the top of thr first.

 

CAM led 2-1 before the Newman bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth. CAM coach Dan Daugherty.

 

Newman next plays on Thursday daytime in the 1A semifinals. For full state tournament information click here

Posted in: Featured, Local Sports

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company