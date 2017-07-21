STATE BASEBALL — Newman uses big inning to win 1A opener

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Evan Paulus tossed a two-hitter and his two-run homer to left center ignited a nine run fifth inning as second ranked Newman beat CAM (Anita) 10-2 in the Class 1A opener at the state high school baseball tournament.

CAM took advantage of two Newman throwing errors to score twice in the top of thr first.

CAM led 2-1 before the Newman bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth. CAM coach Dan Daugherty.

