Staff changes taking place as Reynolds takes over as governor

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is making leadership assignments in her new administration. Earlier this week, Governor Branstad’s chief of staff announced his resignation. On her first day in office, Reynolds installed Jake Ketzner as her chief of staff. Ketzner ran the Branstad-Reynolds reelection campaign in 2014 as well as Congressman Steve King’s campaign back in 2012. Branstad’s communication director will leave next week for a job in the private sector. Reynolds has brought in a woman who worked as a producer at a Des Moines television station as her communications director. Reynolds hired a new legal counsel for the office as well. Governor Branstad’s legal counsel now will take over as the state public defender. The job was open because Adam Gregg had been in charge of the state public defender’s office, but he’s the person Reynolds picked to be her acting lieutenant governor. Reynolds has made acting Iowa Department of Transportation director Mark Lowe the permanent director of the D-O-T.The Iowa Division of Credit Unions has a new chief, too. It’s Katie Averill. She’s been a senior V-P at Citizens Community Credit Union in Fort Dodge.