Stacyville man rescued after falling through ice into river

Bob Fisher

STACYVILLE — A Stacyville man was treated and released after falling through the ice yesterday afternoon. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department says 27-year-old Marty Unruh broke through the ice on the Little Cedar River while walking his dog in Riverside Park in Stacyville at about 1:30 PM. Firefighters were able to throw a weighted rope to Unruh, who was waist-deep in the water, and pull him to safety. The dog was not harmed in the incident.