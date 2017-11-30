Stacyville man dead after workplace accident

Bob Fisher

LeROY MINNESOTA — A Stacyville man is dead after falling from a raised platform at his place of employment this week.

The Mower County Minnesota Sheriff’s Department says 47-year-old Gary Retterath was repairing a combine at SEMA Equipment Incorporated in LeRoy when the accident happened at about 11:30 Monday morning.

Retterath was standing on the platform trying to remove an auger, which snapped, causing him to lose his footing and fall onto a cement floor with a metal gate. Emergency responders were not able to revive Retterath.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the accident.