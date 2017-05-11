Spokeswoman: University of Iowa president made error on disclosure form

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A spokeswoman says University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld mistakenly reported receiving outside income for corporate consulting work on a legally-required disclosure form.

Harreld reported last month on an annual personal financial disclosure required for state officials that he received income in 2016 each from General Motors and West Ed, a nonprofit education group.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck said Wednesday that Harreld filled out the form incorrectly. She says he hasn’t done any paid consulting since becoming president in November 2015.

She said Harreld believed he was being asked to list “potential conflicts of interest” rather than all income sources greater than $1,000, as the document explains. She says Harreld has done previous work for those two companies and they may request his services again.