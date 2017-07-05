Special election likely to fill vacant seat on Mason City City Council

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says he’s leaning toward holding a special election rather than appointing someone to fill the vacant Third Ward seat on the City Council.

Eric Bookmeyer says the council will deal with the issue at its July 18th meeting, with his recommendation to hold a special election to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Brett Schoneman. He says he asked City Administrator Brent Trout to check with the county auditor’s office to find out what dates would be available for a special election, with the council exploring options at their next meeting.

Bookmeyer feels the best decision is to hold a special election as soon as possible as opposed to appointing someone to fill the seat until this coming November’s general election. He says a person appointed would have to turn right around and start their campaign for an election in November anyway. He says to make it fair to all, a special election should be held have someone elected by the residents of the Third Ward.

The winner of a special election would fill out the remaining two-plus years of the unexpired term. Bookmeyer made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program this morning on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program by heading to the “audio archives” section at kglonews.com.