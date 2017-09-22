Southern Minnesota man arrested after chase in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A southern Minnesota man wanted for drug dealing was arrested this week after a brief chase through Mason City.

A criminal complaint says officers attempted to stop 36-year-old Corey Stigney of Austin in the area of 1st and South Monroe at about 10:35 Wednesday night. Stigney allegedly failed to stop, gained speed, disobeyed a stop sign and stop light before an officer lost sight of him.

Another officer located the suspect, with the suspect failed to stop through numerous stop signs while driving in excess of 65 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. Stigney was later arrested in the area of 26th and South Adams.

Stigney was charged with seven misdemeanors connected to the pursuit. He’s being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail while waiting to be extradited back to Minnesota, where he’s wanted for felony drug sales.