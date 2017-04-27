  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Soules hires high-profile lawyer to defend him after deadly accident

April 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules has hired a high-profile law firm to defend him after he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that killed another Iowa farmer.

Alfredo Parrish and two colleagues from Parrish’s Des Moines firm informed the court Thursday they are representing the reality TV star.

The firm plans to issue a statement later Thursday, which would be the first word from Soules’ defense since the crash Monday night in northern Iowa.

Authorities say Soules’ truck rear-ended a tractor driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher on a road near Aurora, causing Mosher’s death. They say Soules called 911 to report the accident and seek help for Mosher before leaving the scene in another vehicle.

Soules was arrested at his Arlington home hours later.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company