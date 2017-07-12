Some state workers no longer eligible for overtime pay

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Officials say nearly three-thousand state employees who are members of a union are no longer be eligible for overtime pay.

Governor Kim Reynolds says each state agency director must re-evaluate their budget and that includes allocation of overtime. “This actually gives them the opportunity to manage their resources and manage their departments,” Reynolds says. “I have full confidence in their ability to do so.”

The state’s collective bargaining agreement expired on June 30th. A spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Human Services says it was only through the contract that these 28-hundred employees were paid for overtime. The president of the union that represents these workers says many are nurses who work at state institutions. AFSCME Council 61 president Danny Homan says it’s a “below the belt move” and some of them will be forced to work overtime without pay.