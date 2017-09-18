Smoking ban in parks on Clear Lake council agenda tonight

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council at their meeting tonight will hold the first of three readings of an ordinance that would ban smoking in the city’s parks.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recommended to the council that they approve the prohibition of all tobacco and nicotine products, as well as e-cigarettes and vaping devices in an effort to protect visitors, especially children, from unhealthy behavior and exposure to second-hand smoke.

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb says the council will discuss this thoroughly at tonight’s meeting. “Is all of this needed? Are we creating a solution that’s looking for a problem? Well, we know certain of these things are problems, and maybe others aren’t so much, but how do you exclude one from the other? That certainly can be done, but that will be the point of discussion at our next meeting.”

Crabb says people would like to be able to go to places such as the highly-used City Park downtown and enjoy events without having to deal with second-hand smoke. “City Park for the city of Clear Lake, that’s gold. We have event after event after event there, and it sure would be nice that if someone wants to smoke, ok fine, move out to the street area or across the street or wherever it is allowed. There’s a lot of people there, and some of the smoking, it certainly is minimally annoying to others. The remains of the cigarette gets dropped on the ground, and that creates another issue.”

There is a penalty provision in the ordinance and violators would face a fine of $50, but Crabb says police will not be going around the city’s parks looking to hand out tickets. “What they’re going to say the first time is ‘please, smoking is not allowed here, could you please move outside the city park?’, kind of the warning. You have to look at things realistically and how does it effect that particular area in that particular town during those particular times, and that’s how you deal with it.”

The council meets at 6:30 tonight at City Hall.