Sioux City school board orders investigation over allegations by former budget director

Bob Fisher

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – The Sioux City school board is investigating allegations against the district superintendent that were raised by the district budget director before he was ousted.

Board President Mike Krysl told the Sioux City Journal earlier this week that the board “is undertaking an investigation that we think is an appropriate follow-up to the allegations that were raised.”

The board approved a resignation package April 10 for budget director John Chalstrom, who’d been placed on leave February 13. Chalstrom had accused Superintendent Paul Gausman of being a bully and creating a hostile workplace and threatening Chalstrom’s job if he shared alternative budget options with school board members outside regular board meetings.

Gausman has denied Chalstrom’s assertions.

Chalstrom was the principal at Clear Lake High School from 1998 to 2005. He left that position to become the superintendent of the Cherokee School District for 10 years before being appointed Sioux City’s CFO in July 2015.