Sioux City man announces run for 4th District congressional seat

Bob Fisher

SIOUX CITY — A former Morningside College baseball player says he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 4th District’s seat in Congress.

J.D. Scholten formally announced his bid to run against Republican incumbent Steve King for the U.S. House seat in a short campaign video news release Tuesday.

“I’m running to help build an economy that benefits hard-working middle class Iowans. And a health care system that makes sense for the way we live our lives in this district. And a return to decency and integrity in our politics,” Scholten says.

Scholten released an additional statement that says he is “sick and tired of how divisive politics in this country has become, and how divorced it is from people’s lives.”

Scholten was born in Ames and raised in Sioux City. He played baseball for Morningside College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he graduated with a degree in World/American History. After graduating, he pursued a baseball career that allowed him to play in seven different countries. He currently works as a freelance paralegal and technical consultant.