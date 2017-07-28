Showcase for Democratic gubernatorial candidates at party fundraiser (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — More than a half dozen Democrats aspiring to be their party’s next nominee for governor were given the stage for a few minutes this evening to introduce themselves to activists at a party fundraiser in Des Moines. Troy Price, the newly-elected chairman of the party, opened the evening, though, by dismissing any “obituaries” that have been written about the party.

“All of us are here in the this room to say with one voice: ‘The Democratic Party is not going anywhere. We are going to get to work and we are going to win in 2018,’” Price said to cheers.

State Senator Nate Boulton of Des Moines, the first candidate to speak, said former Governor Branstad, current Governor Kim Reynolds and their Republican allies in the legislature attacked workers and made a “mess” of the state budget.

“She was a full partner to this agenda and we’re going to make sure she owns it in 2018,” Boulton said.

AUDIO of Boulton’s remarks, 5:46

Fred Hubbell, a businessman from Des Moines, emphasized his status as a first-time candidate.

“This is a very different feeling, but you know what? It’s pretty exciting because we’re got a great group of Democratic candidates for governor and we’re going to win that election,” Hubbell said, to cheers.

AUDIO of Hubbell’s remarks, 5:54

John Norris, a former aide to Iowa Democrats like Tom Harkin and Tom Vilsack, said Democrats must present a “values based agenda” to voters in 2018.

“All of you and everyone who comes to this podium tonight are angry about what Kim Reynolds and the Republicans have done to our state,” Norris said. “…But anger alone will not move our state forward.”

AUDIO of Norris’ remarks, 6:44

Recent state party chairwoman Andy McGuire, a Des Moines doctor who’s running for governor, too, said Iowans are weary of the GOP agenda of short-changing schools and “defunding” Planned Parenthood.

“They feel like the Branstad-Reynolds Administration has put profits ahead of people,” McGuire said.

AUDIO of McGuire’s remarks, 5:44

State Representative Todd Prichard of Charles City, is on active military duty, so his wife made the case for his bid for governor.

AUDIO of Ann Prichard’s remarks, 6:20

Cathy Glasson, a nurse and union leader from Coralville, launched an exploratory campaign for governor in May and is not yet an “official” candidate, but she spoke tonight as well.

“To the corporate lobbyists who pull the Republican strings…you days of controlling our state are numbered,” Glasson said.

AUDIO of Glasson’s remarks, 6:15

Jon Neiderbach of Des Moines, the other candidate who spoke tonight, supports legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use, but he did not mention it during his five-minute speech.

AUDIO of Neiderbach’s remarks, 5:00