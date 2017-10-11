  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Sheriff says boy wounded at orchard is in stable condition

October 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

NASHUA, Iowa (AP) – The Chickasaw County sheriff says an 8-year-old boy is in stable condition as he recovers from a gunshot wound suffered while visiting an apple orchard with his parents.

Sheriff Martin Hemann says the bullet was fired at a Nashua Fish and Game Club range, which sits about three-eighths of a mile from the Apples on the Avenue orchard. The pick-your-own-apples operation lies about 1 1/2 miles south of Nashua.

Hemann says that Sunday’s incident is not being investigated “as a criminal act.” He called the boy’s wounding a “freak accident” with a stray round.

Investigators have identified the person who fired the shot. That person’s name and those of the boy and his parents have not been released.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company