Sheriff says boy wounded at orchard is in stable condition

Bob Fisher

NASHUA, Iowa (AP) – The Chickasaw County sheriff says an 8-year-old boy is in stable condition as he recovers from a gunshot wound suffered while visiting an apple orchard with his parents.

Sheriff Martin Hemann says the bullet was fired at a Nashua Fish and Game Club range, which sits about three-eighths of a mile from the Apples on the Avenue orchard. The pick-your-own-apples operation lies about 1 1/2 miles south of Nashua.

Hemann says that Sunday’s incident is not being investigated “as a criminal act.” He called the boy’s wounding a “freak accident” with a stray round.

Investigators have identified the person who fired the shot. That person’s name and those of the boy and his parents have not been released.