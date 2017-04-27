  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Sexual abuse trial set for Osage man already serving time for attempted murder

April 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage man who is already serving 35 years in prison for attempted murder is facing an additional sexual abuse charge. 52-year-old Mark Retterath was accused of committing sexual acts against the will of a man while acting as his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor in May and June of 2015. He’s been charged with third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist. The charges were filed around the same time he was accused of attempted murder, solicitation to commit murder and third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly plotting to kill another man who accused Retterath of sexually abusing him from the time he was a teen. A Mitchell County jury convicted him last August on those charges. Retterath’s trial on the new charges is scheduled for June 6th.

