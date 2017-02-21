  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Sexual abuse trial of Eagle Grove man delayed

February 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

EAGLE GROVE — An Eagle Grove man scheduled to be tried on multiple sexual abuse counts has had his trial delayed. 37-year-old Jeddy Nicholas was arrested on November 18th and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of incest, two counts of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury, and two counts of indecent exposure. The Wright County Attorney’s Office says the charges stem from alleged sexual contact with three minor children during the summer and fall of last year. Nicholas was scheduled to be tried on March 7th and was due in court for a pre-trial conference on Monday, but District Judge James Drew approved a continuance in the case, re-setting the trial start date to April 4th. If convicted of all the charges, he’d face up to 77 years in prison.

