Severe weather hits north-central Iowa Tuesday night, another round today

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Numerous areas of north-central Iowa suffered wind damage due to severe weather that rolled through last night. Multiple tree limbs were down throughout Mason City, with some falling on power lines or blocking roads. Power was out in multiple spots in Mason City and throughout the area. The National Weather Service says another round of severe weather is possible this afternoon and evening, with the main threat being weak, fast-moving isolated tornadoes. Damaging winds is the secondary threat, with large hail and periods of heavy rainfall also possible.

Storm summary for counties covered by the National Weather Service in Des Moines

Storm summary for counties covered by NWS-LaCrosse