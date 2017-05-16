  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Severe weather hits north-central Iowa Monday night, more expected tonight

May 16, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Severe weather ripped through north-central Iowa last night, dropping large sized hail and damaging winds. Some of the major severe weather reports from last night:

 

 

5:30 — Thor, Humboldt County — 2.50 inch sized hail
5:37 — Goldfield, Wright County — 2.50 inch sized hail
5:38 — Eagle Grove, Wright County — 1.75 inch sized hail
5:49 — Sheffield, Franklin Coutny — thunderstorm wind damage, large limbs, one power line down
6:17 — 1 W Swaledale, Cerro Gordo — flash flood on Indigo Avenue 1 mile south of B60
6:30 — Latimer, Franklin County — 1.75 inch sized hail
6:35 — Hampton, Franklin County — traffic poles downed, roof damage

 

 

The National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible this evening into tonight, with large hail being the primary threat, with damaging winds a secondary threat. Flash flooding and periods of heavy rainfall also cannot be ruled out at this time.
Full summary from National Weather Service-Des Moines at this link

