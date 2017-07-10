Severe weather causes damage in north-central Iowa overnight

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Storms overnight caused some damage around north-central Iowa and created power outages as well across the area:

=== At 12:05 AM — Worth County law enforcement reported a tree blown down on a house in Kensett

=== At 12:10 AM — Worth County emergency management reported thunderstorm wind damage in Hanlontown, with trees uprooted and a grain bin blown down.

=== At 1:25 AM — Hancock County law enforcement reported trees and power lines down in Crystal Lake

=== At 1:28 AM — Hancock County law enforcement reported power lines down on the northeast side of Britt

=== At about 1:48 AM, golf ball sized hail was reported in Klemme in Hancock County

=== At about 2:13 AM, Franklin County law enforcement reported power lines down in Latimer

The National Weather Service says our area may see strong to severe thunderstorms again Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, and again Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.